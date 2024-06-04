Kashmir

Aspirants seek postponement of Aganwadi Supervisor post exam on June 23

Shafat Malik
Shafat Malik
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 03: Scores of aspirants have urged the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board to postpone the examination scheduled on June 23 for the post of Aganwadi supervisor post in the Social Welfare department.

A delegation of aspirants told Rising Kashmir that the examination be postponed for at least a month so that they are better prepared.

Tabasum, one of the aspirants stated that they should be given at least one month to prepare and have a chance to qualify the exam.

The aspirants expressed shock over the notification being issued for examination. “I was shocked. How can JKSSB do this to us? We are freshers and haven’t even completed half of the syllabus. We need more time to prepare,” she said.

Tawakeela Farooq, another concerned aspirant added, “We filed our forms in March, and our syllabus is vast. We can’t cover it in such a short time.”

The aspirants said that they submitted their forms in March but have not had sufficient time to prepare for the exam since then.

They urged the JKSSB to consider their situation and grant an extension of at least one month to ensure a fair chance at success.

 

