NCDC data confirms 56 heatstroke deaths in India: Sources

With scorching heatwaves gripping several parts of the country, at least 56 deaths from heatstroke have been confirmed in multiple states by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, many states are underreporting deaths due to heatstroke. The data is based on reports submitted by states to the NCDC.

“Full reports on heatstroke deaths are awaited from states like UP and Bihar, where, according to state data, 166 deaths are reported in UP, while 22 people have died of heatstroke in a hospital in Bihar,” sources said.

In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918.

According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals.

Of these cumulative suspected heatstroke cases, there have been 24,849 since March 1.

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry, the maximum deaths have occurred in Madhya Pradesh (14), followed by 11 deaths in Maharashtra. Although the reported numbers are expected to be higher.

Dr Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS New Delhi, said, “If we don’t take care of heat-related illness, there is a spectrum of manifestations — sunburn, cramps, muscle pain, dizziness, and tiredness. These are the early warning signs.”

“If you don’t acknowledge these symptoms, the blood pressure will start falling, and when it becomes non-recordable, that is when we say that the patient has landed up in shock,” he said.

“It is very important to identify the early signs and symptoms of heat-related problems. The earliest signs will be increased sweating, tiredness, dizziness, the possibility of fainting because of this type of change in blood pressure, and other things. These are the warning signs. Those with co-morbidities are at risk and those who have outdoor activities are at risk. If they don’t hydrate themselves properly, they may have all these problems,” he explained.

He also said that people should refrain from drinking cold drinks and other types of aerated beverages since they are unhealthy, especially during heatwaves.

“Cold drinks are not healthy drinks, especially during heatwaves. When you take a cold drink, your thirst will go away for a moment, but it’s such a sugary drink that it will further dehydrate your body. This is not a healthy drink, and one should avoid cold drinks as a source of hydration in this heatwave,” he said.

“The best type of drink is water. Apart from that, one can have shikanji, lassi, and buttermilk – any type of healthy drink that will hydrate you. If you are sweating too much, ORS and other such stuff can also help,” he added. (ANI)