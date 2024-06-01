Breaking

Around 10 old vehicles of PHE gutted in fire in Kathua

Around 10 old vehicles of the PHE department were damaged in Kathua on Saturday, officials said.

According to Jal Shakti PHE Department Kathua, a fire broke out in filling station complex where 10 old/ scrapped vehicles of the department were stacked.

“Out of 10 vehicles, 5 caught fire,” “The fire and emergency services department was informed and (they) acting swiftly reached the spot and brought the fire under control within the minimum possible time as the existing filling station helped in refilling the fire tankers within the premises.” The quick action by the Fire and Emergency Department and local police helped in controlling the fire and preventing any major loss to life and property, it added. Sources said that all ten vehicles were either completely or partially damaged.

A police officer told  that the incident occurred at 5.30 PM and soon after information, fire tenders were rushed to douse off the flames. He said there was no loss of life or any other property of the Department. (GNS)

 

