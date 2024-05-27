NBA grants 3-year accreditation extension to two UG departments at NIT Srinagar

National Board of Accreditation (NBA) granted three-year accreditation extension to two undergraduate engineering programs at National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT) Srinagar.

As per NBA, two undergraduate courses including UG courses in Electronics & Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering have been accredited up to June-2027, in accordance with the ‘Accreditation of Tier I Engineering Institutions under the Washington Accord’.

“An expert team conducted evaluation of the programs on 13th April 2024 to verify the data of the programs. The competent authority in NBA has decided accreditation of two programs on the basis of compliance reports for the academic years 2024-2025 to 2026-2027,” it said.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, congratulated the faculty, staff, and students on this achievement.

“NIT Srinagar has a long-standing tradition of excellence, and this milestone reaffirms our position as a premier institution. We are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and excellence in engineering education,” he added.

Director NIT attributed this achievement to the contributions of all faculty members, especially Dr. Gausia Qazi, Head of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Prof. Adnan Qayaom, Head of Mechanical Engineering, Chairman NBA, Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Ahanger, Coordinator Dr. Harveer Singh Pali alongwith their entire team, for their exemplary work.

“It was a team effort, and all stakeholders performed their roles professionally,” he added.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rahman said that NBA accreditation serves as a hallmark of excellence, signifying that our institution upholds superior standards in both infrastructure and faculty expertise.

“It opens doors to a plethora of opportunities for our students and faculty alike, ensuring that they are well-prepared to excel in their chosen careers and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of knowledge in their respective fields,” he said.

NBA Accreditation implies that the Higher Education Institution has high-quality infrastructure and teachers. It provides better recognition from organizations for employment and research purposes.

Graduating from a Tier 1 NBA Accredited program increases the chance of placements and acceptance in the higher education institutions around the globe many-folds.

According to NBA, the purpose of the accreditation is to promote and recognize excellence in technical education in colleges and universities – at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

They also benefit from the process of continuous quality improvement that is encouraged by the NBA’s developmental approach to promote excellence in technical education.

“It supports and advises technical institutions in the maintenance and enhancement of their quality of provision,” it added.