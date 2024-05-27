Security Forces bust terrorist hideout in Kupwara; large cache of arms, ammo recovered

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by security forces’ at Kot Nala forests in Wavura area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, an official said.

The official told GNS that on receiving specific inputs, a joint team of army’s 160 TA and Kupwara police launched a search operation, during which a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from a terrorist hideout.

The incriminating material recovered from the site, as per the official, included; four AK-Magazines, 1450 rounds of AK- Ammunition, 190 rounds of Sniper ammunition, two each of pistols and pistol magazines besides one each of ammunition pouch, binocular, walkie-talkie, cigarette packet – all of Pakistan origin – and a bag. (GNS)