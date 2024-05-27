Developing Story

Security Forces bust terrorist hideout in Kupwara; large cache of arms, ammo recovered

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by security forces’ at Kot Nala forests in Wavura area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, an official said.

The official told GNS that on receiving specific inputs, a joint team of army’s 160 TA and Kupwara police launched a search operation, during which a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from a terrorist hideout.

The incriminating material recovered from the site, as per the official, included; four AK-Magazines, 1450 rounds of AK- Ammunition, 190 rounds of Sniper ammunition, two each of pistols and pistol magazines besides one each of ammunition pouch, binocular, walkie-talkie, cigarette packet – all of Pakistan origin – and a bag. (GNS)

You Might Also Like

NBA grants 3-year accreditation extension to two UG departments at NIT Srinagar

Authorities seize 65 cubic feet of illegal timber in North Kashmir

J&K Govt, IIM Jammu sign MoU for establishment of CITaG

KPDCL cashier arrested while taking Rs 9,000 bribe in Sopore: ACB

Mercury on record-breaking spree in J&K, Qazigund records all-time high at 34°C

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Authorities seize 65 cubic feet of illegal timber in North Kashmir
Next Article NBA grants 3-year accreditation extension to two UG departments at NIT Srinagar
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police books notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Kulgam
Breaking
Youth drowns while bathing in Bandipora
Breaking
Terrorist hideout busted in Kupwara, Arms & ammunition recovered: Army
Developing Story
Court convicts 2 accused in bogus insurance claims case in Jammu
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.