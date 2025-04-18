Kashmir

Natural Farming: SKUAST-K starts training programmes to empower Ladakh, J&K delegates

Ladakh naturally natural, ideal setting for scaling sustainable practices: VC

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, April 17: Two training programmes on natural farming were inaugurated Thursday at the Directorate of Extension/SAMETI, SKUAST-Kashmir, under the Centre of Natural Farming, in collaboration with MANAGE Hyderabad, the Department of Agriculture and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.
Scheduled to run from April 17 to 20, the programmes aim to enhance the capacities of KVK scientists, state and district officials and Farmer Master Trainers from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, praised the Directorate of Extension for its mission-driven approach in promoting natural farming.
“Ladakh is ‘naturally natural’—an ideal setting for scaling sustainable practices,” said Prof. Ganai. “Adoption of natural farming will not only protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem but also ensure food and livelihood security for future generations.”
He also called upon officials to embrace digital solutions, suggesting the development of a dedicated mobile application to maintain a comprehensive database of farmers practising natural farming in Ladakh. Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension/SAMETI, delivered the welcome address, outlining the significance of natural farming in the context of Ladakh’s unique agro-climatic conditions. “This training will empower field-level functionaries and master trainers with the knowledge and tools needed to implement nature-based farming systems,” she noted.
The training modules include interactive sessions on core principles of natural farming, hands-on demonstrations, and field visits to model sites. Participants include scientists from SKUAST-K, resource persons, officials from Leh and Kargil, and a cohort of trained farmer leaders. This initiative marks a vital step towards mainstreaming low-input, ecologically sustainable farming in the Himalayan region, paving the way for climate-resilient agriculture in the UTs of Ladakh and J&K.

You Might Also Like

J&K Bank launches ‘Kisan Ka Samman’ prog

DC Bandipora reviews ‘Swachta Hi Seva’, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaigns

CUK holds 27th Finance Committee meet in Delhi

Will share Kashmir’s kitchen garden story across India: Neeraj Kumar

MMABM AH GMC Anantnag restricts attendant visits, bans outside food

Share This Article
Previous Article Police bust major drug racket in Kupwara, arrest woman kingpin
Next Article MVD cracks down on traffic violators in Ganderbal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Lavish Marriages
Editorial
MVD cracks down on traffic violators in Ganderbal
Kashmir
Police bust major drug racket in Kupwara, arrest woman kingpin
Kashmir
Joint Director Agri Kashmir inspects DCTC Sgr
City