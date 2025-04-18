Police bust major drug racket in Kupwara, arrest woman kingpin

Kupwara, April 17: In a breakthrough against narco-smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir, Police in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Thursday arrested three drug peddlers, including a notorious woman kingpin, during a late-night naka operation. The seizure included 1.71 kilograms of a charas-like substance, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Ghulam Jeelani, while addressing a press conference here, revealed that the arrests were made at Gir Hachi Link Road during routine patrolling and checkpoint duties. The accused were intercepted in a suspicious vehicle and taken into custody after a thorough search.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Malla and Zahoor Ahmad Wani — both residents of Qaimoh, Kulgam — and woman kingpin, who is the wife of Ab Gani Guru from Naina Batpora, Sangam, Anantnag. The woman kingpin, dubbed as a “notorious drug smuggler” by the police, has multiple FIRs registered against her across the Valley and is alleged to be a key operative in transporting drugs from South to North Kashmir.

“The arrested woman is a known face in narco-trafficking circles. Her arrest is a major blow to the drug trade network operating across districts,” SSP Jeelani said. He also revealed that her brother is a government employee, and a letter has been sent to the Director of CAPD to initiate departmental action against him. An FIR (No. 111/2025) has been lodged under Sections 8/20-29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kupwara, and the vehicle used in the smuggling has been seized.

Reinforcing the police’s zero-tolerance approach to narcotics, the SSP announced deployment of women personnel at border checkpoints to tighten vigil. He also warned absconders of property attachment and stringent legal action.