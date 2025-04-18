Kashmir

Police bust major drug racket in Kupwara, arrest woman kingpin

Seizure includes 1.71 kilograms of charas-like substance

Aatif Qayoom
2 Min Read

 

Kupwara, April 17: In a breakthrough against narco-smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir, Police in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Thursday arrested three drug peddlers, including a notorious woman kingpin, during a late-night naka operation. The seizure included 1.71 kilograms of a charas-like substance, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Ghulam Jeelani, while addressing a press conference here, revealed that the arrests were made at Gir Hachi Link Road during routine patrolling and checkpoint duties. The accused were intercepted in a suspicious vehicle and taken into custody after a thorough search.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Malla and Zahoor Ahmad Wani — both residents of Qaimoh, Kulgam — and woman kingpin, who is the wife of Ab Gani Guru from Naina Batpora, Sangam, Anantnag. The woman kingpin, dubbed as a “notorious drug smuggler” by the police, has multiple FIRs registered against her across the Valley and is alleged to be a key operative in transporting drugs from South to North Kashmir.
“The arrested woman is a known face in narco-trafficking circles. Her arrest is a major blow to the drug trade network operating across districts,” SSP Jeelani said. He also revealed that her brother is a government employee, and a letter has been sent to the Director of CAPD to initiate departmental action against him. An FIR (No. 111/2025) has been lodged under Sections 8/20-29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kupwara, and the vehicle used in the smuggling has been seized.
Reinforcing the police’s zero-tolerance approach to narcotics, the SSP announced deployment of women personnel at border checkpoints to tighten vigil. He also warned absconders of property attachment and stringent legal action.

 

 

ByAatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
