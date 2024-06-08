Narendra Modi thanks PMs of Yemen and Saint Kitts and Nevis for congratulating him on his election win

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi thanked Yemen Prime Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak and Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew for congratulating him on his win in Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Terrance Drew congratulated PM-designate Modi on his re-election as India’s Prime Minister and wished him success in guiding the nation towards prosperity and greatness.

“Honourable Narendra Modi, congratulations on your re-election as Prime Minister of India! Wishing you continued success in guiding the nation toward prosperity and greatness with wisdom and compassion,” Drew posted on X.

In response, PM-designate Narendra Modi thanked Terrance Drew and highlighted the old people-to-people ties between India and St Kitts and Nevis.

In a post on X, he stated, “Thank you Prime Minister @TerranceDrewSKN. We are proud of centuries-old people-to-people ties with St. Kitts & Nevis. Looking forward to working with you to build a strong development cooperation as a key Carribean partner in the Global South.”

Yemen Prime Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak congratulated PM-designate Narendra Modi on his recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He expressed eagerness to work with him to explore new avenues for deeply rooted historical ties between India and Yemen.

In a post on X, Yemen PM stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on his recent election victory and the renewed confidence placed in his leadership. My best wishes go to him as he steers India toward greater development and prosperity.”

“I eagerly anticipate working together to explore new avenues for the deeply rooted historical relations between our two friendly nations. I also sincerely appreciate India’s unwavering and ongoing support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government,” he added.

In response, PM Modi thanked Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak for his wishes and noted the “historic and friendly ties” between India and Yemen.

“Heartful thanks PM @BinMubarakAhmed for your kind wishes. We value the historic and friendly ties with Yemen. We wish peace, security, stability and prosperity for the people of the country,” PM Modi posted on X.

As soon as the election results were announced, several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and France President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Narendra Modi on securing a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Coming to India’s election results, the counting of the votes was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats. Combining the numbers of BJP ally parties, the number went comfortably above the halfway mark needed to form a government.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oaths on the same day.

Before this announcement, PM-designate Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu and staked his claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership.

“Exercising powers vested in her under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India,” the President’s office posted on X.

“The President requested Narendra Modi to – advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan added.

PM Modi’s leadership of the NDA was formally endorsed, with crucial support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United). The NDA commands a strong position in the Lok Sabha with 293 MPs out of 543. Among these, the BJP holds the largest share with 240 seats. (ANI)