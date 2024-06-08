Developing Story

DC Baramulla inspects Eidgahs ahead of Eid ul Adha celebrations

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

BARAMULLA, JUNE 08 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa along with the Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure and other senior officers, conducted a detailed visit to several key locations in Baramulla to assess and ensure the preparedness for the upcoming Eid ul Adha celebrations.

The inspection tour included visits to prominent Eidgahs viz. Eidgah Jadeed, Eidgah Qadeem and the shrine of Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) in Khanpora, Baramulla. The primary objective of the visit was to evaluate the arrangements and ensure that all necessary measures are in place for a smooth and orderly observance of the festivities.

During the visit, DC issued several on-the-spot directions to the concerned officials to address various aspects of the preparations.

Key directives included ensuring the cleanliness and sanitation of the Eidgahs and surrounding areas, implementing effective crowd management strategies to ensure the safety and security of the attendees, coordinating with the health department to provide first aid and emergency medical services at the venues, enhancing traffic management plans to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and avoid congestion, besides ensuring adequate water supply and other essential services at all the key locations.

The DC emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination and urged all officials to work diligently to ensure that the arrangements are completed efficiently and in a timely manner. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and follow the guidelines to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Baramulla assured that comprehensive security measures are in place, and that the police department is fully prepared to manage the large gatherings expected during the celebrations.

 

You Might Also Like

Narendra Modi thanks PMs of Yemen and Saint Kitts and Nevis for congratulating him on his election win

J&K Government dismisses employees for anti-national activities

Fully focussed on keeping the peaceful, fearless atmosphere intact in J&K ahead of upcoming Assembly polls: J&K DGP Swain

CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as LoP in Lok Sabha

IMA Junior Doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024

Share This Article
Previous Article Narendra Modi thanks PMs of Yemen and Saint Kitts and Nevis for congratulating him on his election win
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NTA sets up panel to review NEET 2024 result row
Breaking
MMU Decries Public Consumption of Alcohol in Dal Lake Srinagar
Breaking
Property Worth Crores Of Two Militant Handlers Based In Pak Attached In Baramulla: Police
Breaking
Atiqa Mir to debut in FMSCI National Karting Championship
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.