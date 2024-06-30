Nakul Mattoo inaugurates vishal langar, yatri sewa bhandaar for Amarnath Yatra

Bhartiya Janta party Leader Nakul Mattoo inaugurated vishal langar and yatri sewa bhandaar at shadipora for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

He said it is all due to the efforts of Rajesh Gupta president VHP Jammu and Kashmir that food and accommodation for around 1000 yatris per day is made available at shadipora.

He applauded the role of local residents of the area who welcomed yatris wholeheartedly and have kept their homes and resources available for the yatris.

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) commenced on Saturday morning amidst chants of ‘HarHarMahadev’ and ‘Bam BamBhole’, resonating through the valleys of South Kashmir. The pilgrimage, reaching the Amarnath Cave at 13,500 feet above sea level, spans 52 days this year, culminating with a special pooja on August 19