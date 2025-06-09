“Kashmir belongs to every Indian, no one will be allowed to harm it”: Ravinder Raina

BJP National Executive Member and former J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it a direct assault on Kashmiriyat, humanity, and the spirit of India.

Speaking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) during his two-day visit to Pahalgam, Raina said, “Everyone living in Kashmir has benefitted from the peace and progress seen in the last ten years — in business, tourism, and education. But the enemies of Kashmir committed a heinous crime on April 22. It was not just a terror attack, it was an attack on Kashmir’s soul.”

He praised the people of Kashmir for their unity and sacrifice during the attack. “Local people put their lives at risk to save tourists. Adil Shah was martyred, and many others were injured. This is the real spirit of Kashmir, and we salute it,” Raina said.

He appealed to the people of India to stand united for the safety and prosperity of the nation and Jammu & Kashmir. “We must all work together to keep India and Jammu & Kashmir safe and strong. Kashmir belongs to all of us.”

Commenting on the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, Raina said, “Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised this matter in front of the Prime Minister.

A decision will be taken at the appropriate time. Right now, our collective responsibility is to focus on development, peace, and the well-being of the people.”

He emphasized that now that elections are over, political leaders from both the Union and J&K governments must work together. “The next four years must be dedicated to public service, solving people’s problems, and restoring Kashmir’s vibrant atmosphere.”

Referring to the public reaction to the April 22 attack, Raina said, “Tens of thousands of Kashmiris took to the streets carrying the national flag, raising their voices against terrorism. The world saw the patriotism of the people of Kashmir that day.”

Concluding his remarks from Pahalgam, he said, “This land is ours. Pahalgam is ours. Kashmir is ours. India is ours. Just as we take care of our homes, we must take care of Kashmir.”

He offered prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Zain-ud-din Wali, seeking peace, prosperity, and unity for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, India, and the world. (KNS)