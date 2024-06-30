Breaking

Two Amarnath pilgrims injured after van meets with accident near Chandanwari

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Oplus_0

A van carrying Amarnath pilgrims met with an accident near Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leaving at least two persons injured, officials said on Sunday.

“Today, a van carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris met with an accident near Chandanwari. The pilgrims sustained serious head injuries & were promptly evacuated by the #BSF QRT (Quick Response Team) to a nearby hospital,” the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a post on X.

 

 

“The quick response of BSF saved the precious lives of the pilgrims,” the BSF added.

Though BSF did not mentioned the number of people injured in the accident, visuals showed two of the pilgrims, including a woman could be seen admitted in the hospital. Their identities were not confirmed.

Earlier in the day, another batch of pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp for the Amarnath yatra amid tightened security.

Visuals showed queues of cars crossing the Pantha Chowk base camp’s police checkpoints.

Rajesh Gupta, a pilgrim from Delhi, said, “This is my second yatra to worship Baba Bholenath. I am very happy and excited about this. All the facilities, including the security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the camps made for the pilgrims, are very good.”

Krishna Kumar, who made his 25th journey to Amarnath today, said, “I am very happy. During COVID-19, I traveled via the helicopter route. The transportation and camp facilities are very good. Everyone from the military has cooperated with us properly. It is only because of their cooperation that we can complete our journey properly.”

Another pilgrim from Jammu, Ajay Khajuria, said, “We are going to Baltal right now. The security is very good. We are very happy for the journey ahead.”

The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration has left no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims amidst the heightening concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Nakul Mattoo inaugurates vishal langar, yatri sewa bhandaar for Amarnath Yatra

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as new Army Chief

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande accorded with Guard of Honour on last day in office

“It was a great journey” says Rahul Dravid as he signs off as India coach

PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume today

Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi thanks citizens in ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme for showing ‘unwavering support’ in Lok Sabha polls
Next Article Nakul Mattoo inaugurates vishal langar, yatri sewa bhandaar for Amarnath Yatra
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi thanks citizens in ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme for showing ‘unwavering support’ in Lok Sabha polls
Developing Story
MEIL facilitates Amarnath Yatra
Kashmir
Srinagar: Another batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp
Developing Story
PM Modi congratulates Team India following T20 World Cup title win
Developing Story