Reasi terror attack case: NIA carries out searches at 5 places in Rajouri

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday searched multiple places in Rajouri district in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack.

Nine pilgrims were killed when terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying yatris from Shiv Khori to Katra on June 9 in Pouni area of Reasi district.

In a statement issued here, the NIA said thry searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs). NIA took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The locations were pointed out by the arrested accused Hakam Khan @ Hakin din. Hakam had provided them with safe shelter, logistics and food as per NIA investigations,” it said. The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case (RC-02/2024/NIA/JMU), led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs, it added.

“NIA has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy,” the NIA said—(KNO)