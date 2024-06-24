Music world celebrates 1st World Santoor Day

New Delhi, June 23: The music world came together to celebrate the inaugural World Santoor Day in New Delhi on Saturday evening. The Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts (SaMaPa), founded by the late Santoor legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori, chose June 22 for this celebration, collaborating with artists, music lovers, and various cultural organizations worldwide.

SaMaPa organized a musical evening at Triveni Kala Sangam, featuring performances by prominent Santoor player Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori and Padmashri Pandit Satish Vyas. The event included a diverse line-up of Indian classical, Kashmiri Sufiana, Iranian, Chinese, and Argentinian artists. June 22 also marks the birth anniversary of late Pandit Bhajan Sopori (1948-2022), known as the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings.’ The ‘World Santoor Day’ pays tribute to his lifelong contributions.

The evening began with an introduction to the program and tributes to Pandit Bhajan Sopori. The performances started with Ustad Shabir Saaznawaz’s Kashmiri Sufiyana Mausiki, followed by Maestro Siamak Aghaei’s classical Santur rendition from Iran. Next, disciples of Pandit Bhajan Sopori performed on the occasion. Dr. Mi Xuanye from China presented Raga Kirwani, accompanied by Dr. Zhuang Jing on Tabla, while Guido Estrada from Argentina playing Raga Charukeshi, accompanied by Demian Acierno on Tabla.

On the occasion, Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, remarked, “There couldn’t be a better event than ‘World Santoor Day’ to pay tribute to a legend like Pandit Bhajan Sopori. This day will promote greater appreciation and understanding of the Santoor and its cultural philosophy. Papa’s contribution to the Santoor is immense, and this day will honour his legacy. This day shall not only honour Indian Santoor, but also the resembling instruments in various music cultures around the world like Santur in Iran, Santouri in Greece, Yangqin in China, Hammered Dulcimer in America, Cimbalom or Hackbrett in Europe, etc.”

Prof Aparna Sopori, Chairperson SaMaPa, highlighted the day’s significance, stating, “World Santoor Day will spotlight the rich heritage and historical significance and legacy of the Santoor, the Shatatantri Veena, on global stage, which is more than 5000 years old, emphasizing its deep roots in the Kashmir Shaivism culture.”

“Pandit Bhajan Sopori ji was a complete institution in himself. He used his Santoor and music to highlight the concept of oneness and foster unity enshrining the idea of national integration, humanism and peace amongst the common man and the youth in particular for which he was hailed as a ‘Saint Musician’, the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings’, said eminent musicologist Pt. Ravindra Misra.

Celebrating the first edition, some of the greats and of the music world along with writers and historians shared their tributes and wishes through video messages like legendary composer AR Rahman, eminent musicians like Kailash Kher, Anup Jalota, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vidushi Sumitra Guha, Ustad Akram Khan and Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri, and eminent TV personality and director-Producer Siddharth Kak, Writer Dr. Agni Shekhar, Historian Utpal Kaul and others. Many well-known musicians graced with occasion of the 1st World Santoor Day like Pt. Rajinder Prasanna, Pt. Chetan Joshi, Pt. Bholanath Mishra, Ustad Asghar Hussain, Ustad Saeed Zafar Khan, Pt. Ajay P Jha, Pt. Ajay Prasanna, and others.

“This first edition is being celebrated in cities across India and around the world,” said Sohrab Sopori. “We are fortunate to have so many voices come together to mark June 22 as the World Santoor Day. From next year, it will be organized in a grander way with more cities and musicians joining hands, he added.” Pt. Vijay Shankar Mishra said, “Pandit Bhajan Sopori’s legacy is great. He was a visionary, keeping things simple yet broad enough to touch the souls of music lovers through his music. His contribution is immense, and Abhay Rustum Sopori is carrying it forward to the next generation. He will always be among us.”

“It is a grand occasion and I am delighted to present my recital here and pay my tributes to Pandit Bhajan Sopori”, said Padmashri Pandit Satish Vyas.