Lack of seating arrangement at GMC B’la OPD pushes patients to inconvenience

Srinagar, June 23: The lack of seating arrangements at the OPD at GMC Baramulla hospital is causing significant trouble for patients and their attendants, forcing them to stand in long queues for hours to see a doctor in busy corridors.

As one enters the outpatient department, hundreds of patients could be seen lined up waiting for their turn to see a doctor, the queues even extend up to the front gate.

Jana Begum, a patient at the orthopaedics OPD said that she was suffering from leg pain and she had to stand from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to lack of any seating arrangements.

“The absence of adequate seating arrangements at the OPD is creating significant discomfort for patients and their attendants. With no place to sit, they are compelled to endure long hours of standing while waiting to see a doctor,” she said.

This situation is challenging for elderly patients, those with disabilities, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses who find it difficult to stand for extended periods.

“The lack of seating not only adds to the physical strain but also contributes to increased stress and frustration among patients. Addressing this issue is crucial for improving the overall patient experience and ensuring that those seeking medical attention can do so in a more comfortable and dignified environment,” the patient said.

Mohd Yousuf of Kupwara said there is no place for patients to sit except the floor saying that there should be benches at OPD for the convenience of patients.

The patient flow has extended to the extent that the queues last till the main gate of OPD while seriously ill patients bear the brunt.

On the other side, the patients also complained that the main diagnostic lab at the OPD remains busy with patients and patients have to literally fight for their turn.

Javid Ahmad, a patient from Uri was agitated as he did not get the turn for the blood test of his pregnant wife. “Patients especially pregnant women, suffer at the diagnostic lab. There is total mismanagement,” he said.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said the existing MRD area is limited and there is no option to keep the benches there.

“We have already constructed a separate block and we are going to shift the waiting area and MRD counters soon. There would be benches and drinking water facilities for patients,” he said.

The new block constructed by the R & B department would have 12 counters and a huge waiting area which is expected to ease patients.