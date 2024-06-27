MP Mian Altaf meets Defence Minister, raises road issues in Rajouri, Poonch

New Delhi, June 26: National Conference Member of Parliament for Anantnag-Rajouri, Mian Altaf Ahmad on Wednesday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss pressing concerns related to road infrastructure in the border and hilly areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts. These roads, crucial for connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir, are maintained by the Beacon, a unit of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Mian Altaf in a statement issued here said that he held a detailed discussion with the Defence Minister and highlighted the slow pace of work on the vital 240 km-long Jammu-Poonch highway, which has been entrusted to the BRO. “He apprised the Defence Minister of the severe difficulties faced by residents due to the poor condition of this essential road. He also stressed the need for immediate attention to other roads requiring resurfacing and maintenance to alleviate the hardships of the local populace,” the statement said.

The MP said the Rajouri–Thanamandi–Bafliaz road holds a strategic significance and is important in connecting Srinagar with Jammu and various areas within the twin border districts. He said the road is currently in a dilapidated state and necessitates urgent intervention by the BRO.

Mian Altaf also mentioned the poor conditions of the Nowshera-Rajouri, Rajouri-Manjakot and Rajouri-Thanamandi road stretches, all of which require immediate maintenance and upgrades by the concerned agencies.

According to the statement, the Union Defence Minister listened attentively to these issues, noted them and assured Mian Altaf of prompt action for their redressal.