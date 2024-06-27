Allow Er Rashid to take oath as MP: Azad urges Cenral govt

New Delhi June 26: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday urged the Central government to allow jailed Engineer Rashid – the president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) – to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

Azad in a statement said, “As Er Rashid sahib secures a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha with overwhelming public support, the government should acknowledge this mandate and promptly allow him to take the oath. His constituents in the four districts of Kashmir deserve representation without delay. If the law permitted his candidacy, it should equally permit his full participation in parliamentary proceedings.”

The former chief minister of J&K added, “Er Rashid family and followers have been in pain for the last five years as Eng Rashid remains in jail. I must appreciate his two sons who campaigned for their father and ensured his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. People have voted in large numbers, showing their belief in the Indian Constitution. Therefore, considering these factors, the government must release him and allow him to take his oath.”