Politics

Allow Er Rashid to take oath as MP: Azad urges Cenral govt

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

New Delhi June 26: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday urged the Central government to allow jailed Engineer Rashid – the president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) – to take oath as a Member of Parliament.
Azad in a statement said, “As Er Rashid sahib secures a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha with overwhelming public support, the government should acknowledge this mandate and promptly allow him to take the oath. His constituents in the four districts of Kashmir deserve representation without delay. If the law permitted his candidacy, it should equally permit his full participation in parliamentary proceedings.”
The former chief minister of J&K added, “Er Rashid family and followers have been in pain for the last five years as Eng Rashid remains in jail. I must appreciate his two sons who campaigned for their father and ensured his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. People have voted in large numbers, showing their belief in the Indian Constitution. Therefore, considering these factors, the government must release him and allow him to take his oath.”

You Might Also Like

‘Drastic decline’ in BJP’s vote share indicates clear shift in public sentiment: NC

BJP marks June 25 as Black Day in Kashmir, terms Congress ‘threat to constitution’

Dr Farooq calls for all-out war against drug abuse

India’s nuclear power generation capacity to increase by 70 % in next 5 years: Dr Jitendra

Hakeem Yaseen concerned over NEET irregularities

Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Drastic decline’ in BJP’s vote share indicates clear shift in public sentiment: NC
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Prof Ganie assumes charge as Dir SKIMS
City
Pensioners’ federation demands enhanced benefits, rights for senior citizens
Kashmir
Special National Integration Camp 2024: ADG J&K, Ladakh urges NCC cadets to strive for excellence, respect little things
Kashmir
ACB books JKP DySP in disproportionate assets case
Jammu