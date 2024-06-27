Farooq asks govt to improve firefighting infrastructure in Sgr

Srinagar, June 26: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the site of the tragic Bohri Kadal Bazar Masjid fire.

Accompanied by the party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Dr Abdullah’s purpose was to assess the situation and extend support to those affected by this unfortunate incident, the party said in a statement issued here.

During the visit, the NC chief along with local party unit functionaries expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy and offered prayers for their swift recovery. He assured the victims and traders that he would advocate for their rehabilitation and recovery with the government agencies concerned.

In his interactions with the fire victims, Dr Farooq acknowledged their hardships and promised to do everything in his capacity to support their rehabilitation efforts. He called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident and appealed for community-based assistance in helping the fire victims rebuild their lives.

The former chief minister of J&K emphasised the urgent need to address the increasing incidents of fires in Srinagar. “There is a pressing need to address the deficiencies in the firefighting infrastructure in Srinagar. The current state of the infrastructure is inadequate and poses a significant risk to the safety and well-being of the residents. The authorities must prioritize this issue and allocate the necessary resources to improve the firefighting infrastructure in Srinagar,” he said.

He further said that the current fire safety protocols, fire hydrants, posts and stations in Srinagar are inadequate to meet the needs of the growing population.

Dr Abdullah criticised “insufficient” compensation provided to fire victims, saying this has not been increased for years. He called for immediate action to address these issues.

Later in the day, the NC president visited the residence of Haji Ghulam Mohammad Gooru Zargar in Rajbagh to offer his condolences on the demise of a family member. He was joined by Tanvir Sadiq, Political Secretary to President Showkat Mir and Additional Spokesperson Sheikh Ovaise. “Together, they offered Fateha prayers for the departed soul,” the statement said.