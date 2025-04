Srinagar, April 18 : Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad party has expressed his heart felt condolences to Agha Baqar Sahab’s bereaved family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of a great scholar Agha Syed Baqar Ali Al safavi al Najafi. May Almighty Allah place the departed soul in the choicest Jannah.Muslims as whole will miss such great spiritual and religious scholar.” said Azad.