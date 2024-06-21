Modi Thanks Kashmir

On his first visit to Kashmir after being elected as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term Narendra Modi was all praise for Kashmiris. He eulogised the Kashmiris for their enthusiastic participation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. In his speech at the SKICC in Srinagar during the event “Empowering Youth, Transforming J &K”, Prime Minister said that the people have posed faith in his leadership and the mandate for the third consecutive term proves that the people of India have voted for stability. At the same time he lambasted the opposition for the praising the people of Kashmir who have come out in large number to celebrate the festival of democracy that is Lok Sabha Elections. He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the process for the Assembly Elections has started and the voter swill be able to choose the government of their liking that will enable them to get their developmental work done. He was impressed with the innovative ideas that have been converted into businesses by the youth of Kashmir and have set a new example of entrepreneurship by giving up professional career to carve a niche for themselves in start-ups. He shared with the youth that he was impressed with the holistic and comprehensive vision of the youth who have almost developed their ideas for businesses in almost all fields that includes the start-ups for the modernisation of agriculture. Expressing his satisfaction on the issues of development Prime Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is making an overall development in all fields. And peace is being sustained that is enabling a record number of tourists to visit Kashmir. He predicted that Kashmir is emerging as the capital of winter sports. One thing is clear from the speech of the Prime Minister that he will adopt the Vajpayee line in Kashmir. As he said that he can see the realisation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of “Insaniyat, jhamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat” being realised. At the same time he was cautious that the enemy of peace was always ready to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He was pointing towards the recent terrorists attacks in Jammu that led to the loss of innocent civilians. He inaugurated development projects worth 1500 crore rupees and agricultural projects worth 1800 crore rupees. He expressed satisfaction for the revival of progressive society in Kashmir that he said can be witnessed from the atmosphere at Lal Chowk and opening of cinema halls. He said that on 21st June, the entire world will witness the spectacle of yoga from Kashmir. Prime Minister said that it will enable to set the international gaze on Kashmir on the International Yoga Day. It will lead to attracting more tourists to Kashmir and reinforce its economy. It can be said without doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to thank the people of Kashmir for upholding peace and marching towards sustainability of peace. One thing is clear that with this visit the Prime Minister has given the signal that during third term Jammu and Kashmir will be his priority area. It can lead to new policy measures on Kashmir. He underlined in his speech that the neutralisation of Article 370 has empowered the marginalised sections in Jammu and Kashmir besides giving new hopes to women. Only time will tell what’s in store for future. Development, empowerment and peace will top the agenda of New Delhi to overcome the shortcomings that had marginalised the people in Kashmir.