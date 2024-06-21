Farooq expresses grief over death of 550 Hajj pilgrims due to heat stroke

Srinagar, June 20: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound grief over the deaths of 550 Hajj pilgrims in Mecca due to the spike in heat. He urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to actively engage with Saudi officials to ensure the health and safety of all pilgrims with a focus on preventive measures.

Urging the EAM to actively engage with the KSA officials to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims from India, Dr Farooq said 68 Indians among over 900 Hajj pilgrims have died in Mecca amid intense heat.

“Social media platforms have been inundated with photos and information requests for the missing, with families frantically searching for their loved ones amid the rising deaths. Many dead bodies are untraceable. Families across Jammu and Kashmir are awaiting news of relatives in Saudi Arabia, following the rise in the toll of deaths,” he said.

While most of the families are taking consolation by talking to their loved ones there, many others aren’t able to contact their loved ones, the NC chief said.

He said the Union government should rise up to the developing situation in the KSA and ensure the safety and security of Indian pilgrims. Directives should be given to the Indian mission there to reach out to those in need with the required help.”