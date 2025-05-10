Rising border tensions: Mufti urges India, Pak to prioritise political solutions over military action

Srinagar, May 09: Expressing deep concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged the leadership of both countries to show restraint and prioritise political dialogue over military action.

Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba described the situation along the border as “extremely dangerous” and said that innocent civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly, were bearing the brunt of the conflict.

“The situation on the borders is terrifying. People are being displaced, lives are being lost. Our border residents, who never started this conflict, are now paying a heavy price,” she said.

Mufti cited heartbreaking incidents such as the deaths of children in Poonch and PoK, including the killing of twins Ayan and Aruba, and seven-year-old Irtiza Abbas from PoK. “What is the fault of these children and women caught in the crossfire? These tragedies should shake the conscience of leadership on both sides,” she said.

Calling for immediate de-escalation, the PDP chief appealed to the prime ministers of India and Pakistan to initiate political engagement. “Whether it’s Pulwama, Pahalgam, Kargil or Pathankot, military responses only address symptoms. They do not resolve the core issue,” she added.

“I urge the leadership of both sides, please, for God’s sake, stop these attacks,” she said. “Our children, who should be out playing, are losing their lives. I saw the photo of a child who was playing in a T-shirt, and later, when his body was taken away, his head was completely disfigured. This is the grim reality on both sides of the border. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living along the borders, have endured enough. How long will our mothers keep losing their children?” Mehbooba said with visible emotion. “Military might cannot bring peace. Only political will can.”

The former CM expressed concern over the rising war rhetoric in the media, which she said was adding to public panic. “Media houses are claiming to have destroyed this and that. This kind of war-mongering has crossed all limits. Instead of reassuring people, they are spreading fear,” she said.

Referring to recent military actions claimed by both sides, Mufti questioned the effectiveness of such strikes. “If both countries say they’ve achieved their objectives, then why are our children still dying? What purpose does it serve?” she asked.

The PDP chief invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own words on the Ukraine conflict, where he had said that “the era of war is over,” and urged similar wisdom to be applied.

“Both sides are nuclear powers. If this continues, God forbid, the region and the world could face catastrophic consequences,” she warned, urging both governments to prioritise dialogue over destruction.

She added, “Let the leadership hear the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Enough blood has been spilt. Stop this madness. Let us live.”