Indian Rlys operates Spl trains for stranded tourists in J&K

JAMMU, May 09: In response to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Railways has initiated special train services to evacuate tourists and other civilians stranded in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days.

Two special trains, including a Vande Bharat service, departed for New Delhi on Thursday carrying hundreds of stranded individuals, officials said.

“As part of the evacuation effort, two trains — including one Vande Bharat — departed for New Delhi today,” said Udipan Sharma, a senior official of Indian Railways. “An additional special train will be operated tomorrow, May 10.”

Train No. 04612 departed from Katra at 10:45 am and proceeded to Jammu, where it left for Delhi at 1 PM. The Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 02460), a one-way reserved service, began its journey from Udhampur, stopped at Jammu, and then continued on to New Delhi with a large number of passengers on board.

Another special train, No. 04622, is scheduled to depart from Udhampur at 11:05 am on Friday. It will reach Jammu before departing for New Delhi at 12:15 pm.

Sources said both special trains that departed on Thursday were nearly full, indicating the high demand among those stranded. They also noted that more such trains could be operated in the coming days, depending on the situation.