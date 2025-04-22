Politics

Mian Altaf seeks compensation for affected livestock farmers

Srinagar, Apr 21: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament, Mian Altaf Ahmad on Monday expressed anguish over the losses to the livestock farmers, mostly nomadic families, due to heavy rains and flashfloods that lashed Ramban district and other areas of south Kashmir. He demanded immediate relief for the affected.
In a statement issued here, Mian Altaf said dozens of livestock belonging to several nomadic families who are on seasonal migration to Kashmir valley have been killed due to the inclement weather and flash floods in Ramban and other areas along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, leaving the livestock owners in distress.
The MP urged the government to provide appropriate compensation to livestock farmers for their losses.

