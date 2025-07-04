Amarnath Yatra 2025: Amid robust security arrangements, third batch of 6,411 pilgrims leaves Jammu

Amid robust security arrangements, the third batch of pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra left the Jammu base camp for Kashmir early Friday morning, officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

They said that a total of 6,411 yatris set off in two separate convoys — one headed for Baltal and the other for Pahalgam — to continue their spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine nestled in the Himalayas.

According to officials, 291 vehicles were deployed for transportation, including 130 buses, 46 Medium Motor Vehicles (MMVs), 113 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), and 2 two-wheelers under a multi-tier security cover.

As per official data, the third batch of pilgrims included 4,723 males, 1,071 females, 37 children, 487 sadhus, and 93 sadhvis.

Of the total pilgrims, 2,789 were routed via Baltal, while 3,622 opted for the Pahalgam route.

Both convoys were escorted by security forces and medical teams to ensure the safe and smooth movement of the pilgrims.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. Thousands of personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary forces have been deployed along the route.

The 38-day-long pilgrimage that commenced on July 3 is scheduled to conclude on August 9–(KNO)