Bukhari calls for immediate launch of Vande Bharat Express

Srinagar, Apr 21: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday urged the immediate commencement of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to support the people during the ongoing weather crisis, which has led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway — the Valley’s only surface link to the rest of the country.

Pertinently, the recent heavy rainfall, flash floods, stormy winds, landslides and shooting stones at various locations — particularly in the Ramban district — have forced the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu road, leaving a large number of people, including tourists, stranded on the highway.

In this backdrop, Bukhari has urged the government to roll out the Vande Bharat Express to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and continuous tourist flow.

He wrote on his X handle: “At a time when the Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed due to weather calamity, and the Valley’s surface link with the rest of the country is disrupted, it is highly advisable to start the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on an urgent basis.”

The Apni Party chief further said, “Since this high-speed train service, aimed at boosting regional connectivity and tourism, is already set to begin, the government should launch it immediately to ensure connectivity and allow the ongoing tourism season—currently at its peak—to continue without hindrance.”

“The fanfare for the formal inauguration of this special train service can be held at a later date. Thankfully, the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is already set to commence, as it was scheduled to be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on April 19, before being postponed. Therefore, starting the service now would be an appropriate step to support the people during this time of crisis,” Bukhari added.