Dr Jitendra hails Ramban admin, Army for swift relief efforts

2 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 21: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh commended the rapid and effective response of both the district administration and the Indian Army following the flashfloods and heavy rains that struck parts of Ramban.
Sharing the update on X, Dr Singh posted, “In the aftermath of the torrential hailstorm yesterday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Mr Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job since last night, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for their timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population.”
The minister highlighted the Indian Army’s proactive role in setting up medical aid camps and ensuring the availability of essential resources for the affected communities. “I feel gratified to inform that the Army has set up medical aid camps, distributed essential medicines and ensured access to food and clean drinking water,” he wrote.
Going a step further in their humanitarian outreach, the Indian Army also made arrangements for refreshments. “They have also made special arrangements for tea and basic meals for the affected population,” Dr Singh added.
Emphasising the Army’s unwavering commitment to the nation, the minister remarked, “Needless to say, the Indian Army is at the service of the nation, not only during wartime but equally as much during peacetime crisis.”

