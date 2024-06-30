Kashmir

MEIL facilitates Amarnath Yatra

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is facilitating the auspicious Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

The amarnath cave has special significance where shiva explained the secret of life, eternity and creation of universe to maa parvati.

At the service of Amarnath Yatris, MEIL is responsible for the construction of zojila tunnel is facilitating yatris for Shri Amarnath ji yatra .

MEIL has constructed infrastructure at Baltal base with basic health care facilities, providing stretchers for health purpose, residence for Doctors and basic amenities like construction of toilets, pathways and other civil works etc.

MEIL has also established a separate horse stand for yatris for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Darshan.

MEIL has always stand with yatris and welfare of Kashmir.

You Might Also Like

Admin dedicated to ensure a smooth & secure Yatra: Div Com

PIB Leh organizes media workshop on three New Criminal Laws

Paras Hospital conducts free Neurology and Neurosurgery Medical Camp in Kargil

Kupwara man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

First ‘Whipple’ procedure successfully performed at GMC Anantnag

Share This Article
Previous Article Srinagar: Another batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Srinagar: Another batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp
Developing Story
“It was a great journey” says Rahul Dravid as he signs off as India coach
Breaking
PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume today
Breaking
PM Modi congratulates Team India following T20 World Cup title win
Developing Story