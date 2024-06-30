MEIL facilitates Amarnath Yatra

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is facilitating the auspicious Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

The amarnath cave has special significance where shiva explained the secret of life, eternity and creation of universe to maa parvati.

At the service of Amarnath Yatris, MEIL is responsible for the construction of zojila tunnel is facilitating yatris for Shri Amarnath ji yatra .

MEIL has constructed infrastructure at Baltal base with basic health care facilities, providing stretchers for health purpose, residence for Doctors and basic amenities like construction of toilets, pathways and other civil works etc.

MEIL has also established a separate horse stand for yatris for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Darshan.

MEIL has always stand with yatris and welfare of Kashmir.