Outgoing Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande accorded with Guard of Honour on last day in office

ANI
In a ceremonial farewell, General Manoj Pande, the outgoing Chief of the Indian Army, was accorded a Guard of Honour on his final day in office.

Gen Pande, who served a distinguished 26-month tenure, also paid homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Originally slated to retire on May 30, Gen Pande’s service was extended by the government for an additional month, allowing him to serve until June 30.

As per Government sources, his successor had to be appointed after the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results which were scheduled for June 4.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff and will be taking over his appointment today.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, on May 26, 2024, approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj C Pande for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31, 2024) that is up to June 30, 2024, under Rule 16 A (4) of the Army Rules 1954,” Defence Ministry said in a statement earlier.

Gen Pandey’s tenure as Army Chief has been marked by significant contributions to national security and military modernization.

Gen Pande was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on April 30, 2022.

He was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). He held the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over as the COAS.

Gen Pande also assumed the command of #EasternCommand on 01 Jun 2021.

He was the Commander-In-Chief, Andaman & Nicobar Command #CINCAN prior to this appointment.

As the 30th Army Chief, Lt Gen Dwivedi will be taking over after serving the country as Vice Chief of Army Staff, Northern Army Commander, DG Infantry and many other command appointments in the force.

During his illustrious career spanning over 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country. He commanded his unit in Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan. He has been Sector Commander and Inspector General of Assam Rifles in an intense Counter Terrorism environment in the North East. (ANI)

