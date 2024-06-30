Developing Story

Srinagar: Another batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp

Amid tightened security for the Amarnath yatra, another batch of pilgrims left today from the Pantha Chowk base camp.

Visuals showed queues of cars crossing the Pantha Chowk base camp’s police checkpoints.

Rajesh Gupta, a pilgrim from Delhi, said, “This is my second yatra to worship Baba Bholenath. I am very happy and excited for this. All the facilities, including the security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the camps made for the pilgrims, are very good.

Krishna Kumar, who made his 25th journey to Amarnath today, said, “I am very happy. During COVID-19, I travelled via the helicopter route. The transportation and camp facilities are very good. Everyone from the military has cooperated with us properly. It is only because of their cooperation that we are able to complete our journey properly.

Another pilgrim from Jammu, Ajay Khajuria, said, “We are going to Baltal right now. The security is very good. We are very happy for the journey ahead.”

Earlier on June 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims who embarked on the holy Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on June 29 and would culminate on August 19.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and wrote, “My heartfelt wishes to all the pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath yatra. This yatra is associated with the darshan and worship of Baba Barfani, who infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. I wish that all the devotees may prosper with his blessings. Jai Baba Barfani!”

The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration has left no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims amidst the heightening concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)

