Man dies of electric shock in Sopore

A man in his 30’s was electrocuted to death after receiving an electric shock at his home in Zaingeer village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, official said here on Sunday morning.

Ishfaq Ahmad Gojree (31), son of Ghulam Mohammad Gojree, a resident of Harwan Bomai, an auto driver by profession received electric shock at his home during night hours, official told.

He said the Gojree was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore, however, doctors who attended him declared him as brought dead.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigation in this regard.

“The body has been handed over to the family for the last rites, following medico legal formalities, official added—(KNO)