Breaking

Did you raise SPO salary, regularization issues with Home Minister: Deputy Chief Minister asks BJP

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, on Wednesday said that instead of creating repeated disruptions in the Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should answer whether they raised the issue of salary hikes and regularisation of Special Police Officers (SPOs) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Surinder Choudhary, said that SPOs have been demanding regularisation and better pay for the last ten years despite playing a key role in the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. “These are the issues that should be discussed in the House, but BJP members seem more interested in media attention than the people’s problems,” he said.

“BJP legislators entered the House only to create disturbances and did not speak about vital issues like electricity, water, schools, roads, hospitals, unemployment or the concerns of daily wage workers,” the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

“We have formed a committee to look into the regularizing daily wagers, but BJP continues to ignore these matters,” he said.

Choudhary said the Speaker had given his ruling and the House must be run according to the Constitution. “Still, we hope for a meaningful session. But looking at their behaviour, BJP members are likely to continue the disruption,” he said.

He also said that young people in Jammu and Kashmir are performing well in sports, especially in rural areas, but no one, including BJP leaders, is talking about their needs. “This House belongs to the people. It is not a party meeting. Elected representatives must use this platform to raise the people’s voice,” he said.

Asked about extending the session, he said the decision lies with the Speaker. “I am the Deputy CM, but I am also an elected MLA. I want to speak for my people,” he said.

Choudhary said everyone in a democracy has the right to speak, but BJP tries to suppress that voice inside and outside the House. “They’ve never succeeded in doing that,” he added—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Old Rusted Mortor Shell Found in Poonch, Safely Destroyed

Ahead of G20 Summit, US President Biden says “looking forward to India trip”

No Compromise on Patient Care in J&K Hospitals: Sakeena Itoo

OGW Case: NIA Raids Underway At Multiple Locations In Valley

Indo-China relations won’t be normal until peace and tranquillity maintained at border: EAM

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “India trying to negotiate bilateral trade agreement with US by fall”, EAM Jaishankar responds to Trump Tariffs
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“India trying to negotiate bilateral trade agreement with US by fall”, EAM Jaishankar responds to Trump Tariffs
Breaking
Will establish women centre in Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah
Breaking
“Wanted Speaker to step aside temporarily”: JKPC Chief Sajad lone over assembly ruckus on Waqf act discussion
Breaking
“Cloudy Weather with Light rain, Snow Expected in J&K on April 9-10” : MeT
Breaking