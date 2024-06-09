Dubai Grand Int’l School Celebrates Mother’s Day with Heartwarming Tribute

Dubai Grand International School on Saturday observed Mother’s Day with a moving and memorable celebration at the Indoor Stadium in Srinagar.

The event, held featured a touching ceremony where students washed the feet of their mothers, symbolizing respect, love, and gratitude.

Chairman Mohammed Hanief delivered a poignant speech, highlighting the profound significance of Mother’s Day. He emphasized the indispensable role of mothers in shaping the future, nurturing families, and fostering values of compassion and resilience.

“Today, we honor not just the mothers present here but all mothers whose unwavering dedication and love lay the foundation of our society,” said chaiman DGIS Mohammad Hanief.

Principal Parvez Ahmad underscored the importance of moral education and the respect for parents and elderly people in his address. He stressed that such values are integral to the school’s mission and curriculum. “Respect for parents and elders is a cornerstone of our moral education. Today’s ceremony is a testament to the values we strive to instill in our students,” he remarked.

The event included various performances and activities designed to celebrate and honor the contributions of mothers. The day filled with emotion, reflection, and appreciation, marking a significant chapter in the school’s ongoing commitment to moral and ethical education.

On the occasion, secretary sports council J&K, Nuzhat Gull and other dignitaries graced the occasion.