LS POLLS: Polling parties reach all 364 stations in Kulgam: DEO

Kulgam, May 24: District Election Officer (DEO) Athar Aamir Khan on Friday said that the polling parties for all 364 stations in Kulgam district, have successfully reached their locations ahead of Ananag- Rajouri Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the DC Office in Kulgam, the DEO said that Kulgam has three assembly segments: Devsar, D.H. Pora (Damhal Hanjipora), and Kulgam. The dispatch centers for these segments are located at their respective Degree Colleges.

“For the Kulgam constituency, the dispatch centre is at Degree College, Kulgam; for D.H. Pora, it is at Degree College, D.H. Pora; and for Devsar, it is at Degree College, Kilam,” he said.

“We have 364 polling stations in Kulgam, situated across 271 polling locations, all fully prepared and equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities like drinking water, toilets, and ramp facilities,” he said.

He said that the district has around 3.25 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha election in Kulgam.

DEO said that there are nine model polling stations in the district, among them three are women-manned ‘pink polling stations. “Three are fully manned by our youth officers, and three stations manned by specially-abled officers.”

He said that 100 percent of the polling stations have live webcasting. “This allows live monitoring of proceedings to ensure there are no issues.”

“Security arrangements are well in place. I would like to request all eligible voters to come and cast their votes at their nearest polling station. There is a festive mood throughout the district, and we expect a high voter turnout,” he said, adding that nearly 100 percent voting was recorded in home voting, which is a significant achievement.

538 polling parties dispatched to Rajouri

As many as 538 polling parties along with polling material were today dispatched to different polling stations across Rajouri, Thanamandi, Nowshera and Budhal Assembly Constituencies of 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency where polling is being held tomorrow.

Amidst tight security, the polling staff and other logistics left from their respective dispatch centres marking a crucial step in the polling process for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the Rajouri, Thanamandi, Nowshera and Budhal Assembly Constituencies.

District Election Officer, Om Prakash Bhagat personally supervised the dispatch process, marking a significant logistical feat of the district administration, security personnel, and election officials.

District Election Officer, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

To ensure the safety and security of the polling parties and the polling material, stringent security measures have been put in place. The DEO said that the deployment of adequate security personnel will ensure a secure environment for the polling parties to carry out their duties without any hindrance.

The 4 Assembly Constituencies have 389721 voters, including 202809 males, 186905 females and 07 transgender. Of the total of 542 polling stations, 278 have been identified as sensitive.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer undertook a comprehensive visit to review the election preparations in Nowshera subdivision. He was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Babu Ram Tandan.

The visit of the District Election Officer encompassed multiple polling stations. Among the notable highlights of the visit was the inspection of the pink polling station at Nowshera, staffed exclusively by women.

The DEO meticulously reviewed the preparations undertaken thus far and provided directives to the election staff to ensure the smooth, free, and fair conduct of elections across the district.