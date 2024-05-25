First endoscopic removal of intestinal tumour performed at GMC Anantnag

Srinagar, May 24: Department of Medicine’s Gastroenterology sections of Govt. Medical College, Anantnag has performed the first of its kind endoscopic removal of an intestinal tumour (colonic polyp).

The procedure at the medical college was performed under the guidance of HoD Medicine Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Lone and led by Associate Professor Dr Mashkoor Ahmad Beg.

Dr Beg was supported by a dedicated team including Farooq Ahmad Malik, Incharge, Gastroenterology Lab; Tariq Shabir, Endoscopy Technician; Layeek Gular, Endoscopy Assistant; Asif and Tariq. Their efforts were crucial to the success of the complex procedure.

Dr Beg said the landmark procedure reflects their commitment to advance medical care and provide innovative treatment options. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and skill,” he said.

The success of this procedure was made possible by the support and encouragement of the Principal, Professor (Dr) Rukhsana Najeeb.

“We are thankful to her for her visionary leadership. Her support has been vital in achieving this milestone and will continue to inspire further advancements,” he added.

This achievement showcases the advanced capabilities of the Gastroenterology section and underscores GMC Anantnag’s position as a leading institution in medical innovation and patient care in south Kashmir.