LS Polls 2024: Election parties dispatched for polling stations across Srinagar PC

RK Online Desk
The election parties were dispatched today for the polling stations established for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency under the overall supervision of Chief Election Office, Pandurang K Pole.

The polling parties, along with EVMS, were sent to all the 18 centres set up across 5 districts of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, and Ganderbal going to polls in the fourth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha Polls tomorrow on 13th May, informed an election official.

The polling for the fourth phase will be held across 2,135 polling stations in 1,323 locations. Around 2700 vehicles have been deployed by the administration for successful and smooth conduct of these elections.

Speaking on the welfare provisions in place for the polling parties, the CEO said, “the district administrations have been directed to ensure all requisite arrangements in place for the polling parties besides special Nodal officers have been appointed across the districts to take care of welfare of these election officials.”

The polling in the Srinagar PC shall be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shall continue till the last voter cast his ballot.

A total of 17,47,810 voters are eligible to cast their vote. All the polling stations in the parliamentary constituency will have CCTV type cameras for live webcasting. The Polling shall be viewed live from the district headquarters as well as from the Central Command Centers established at Jammu and Srinagar.

The Chief Electoral Officer has appealed the eligible electorates to participate in the festival of democracy by utilizing their right to vote for which the election authorities and the local administrations have put in place all necessary arrangements.

