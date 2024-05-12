Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Nine states, 1 UT head to polls in fourth phase

The fourth phase of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 13 when 96 parliamentary constituencies from nine States and one Union Territory will go to the polls.

The last date for nominations in Phase 4 was April 25 and polling will see all the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana vote in a single phase. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also hold assembly elections on May 13.

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will go into polls in a single phase in the ninth largest state in terms of total number of parliamentary seats. They are Amalapuram, Anakapalli, Anantapur, Araku, Bapatla, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Narsapuram, Narasaraopet, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Rajamet, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada.

Elections to 175 Legislative Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the general election.

Candidates from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party are in fray. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, YSRCP had won 22 seats, and TDP three seats. Some of the key fights are:

1. In Kadapa YSRCP’s YS Avinash Reddy is seeking re-election for a third term and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila is entering electoral politics.

2. In Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, a keenly watched seat, YSRCP has fielded its heavyweight Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and the NDA has fielded M Sribharat from the TDP.

3. In Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat the tussle is between YSRCP’s candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas and State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, the daughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

4. In Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat Kesineni Srinivas and his brother Kesineni Shivnath will be fighting on YSRCP and TDP tickets.

5. In Amalapuram Ganti Harish Madhur whose father GMC Balayogi, was the first Dalit to serve as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, is contesting from the TDP. He is pitted against Janga Goutham of the India bloc and Rapaka Varaprasada Rao of the YSRCP.

6. In Anakapalli, BJP’s Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh is facing YSRCP’s Budi Mutyala Naidu, the present Madugula constituency MLA.The Congress has won this seat nine times, the TDP five times and the YSRCP once.

7. In Anantpur, Ambica G Lakshminarayana Valmiki (TDP) is pitted against Malagundla Sankar Narayana (YSRCP)

8. In Hindupur, former Penukonda MLA BK Parthasarathi representing the TDP is facing Jolada Rashi Shanta who is the YSRCP candidate

9. In Araku constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes Kothapalli Geetha of the BJP is facing Gumma Thanuja Rani of the (YSRCP)

10. In Bapatla constituency, Tenneti Krishna Prasad, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch is contesting on a TDP ticket is facing the sitting MP Nandigam Suresh Babu (YSRCP)

11. In Srikakulam, Congress candidate Pedada Parameswara Rao is facing Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Of the TDP and Tilak Perada of the YSRCP

12. In Vizianagaram, YSRCP’s sitting MP Bellana Chandrashekhar is up against TDP’s Kalisetti Appalanaidu.

13. In Kakinada, Congress’ Mallipudi Mangapati Pallam Raju will against Chalamalasetty Sunil

14. In Narsapuram, the poll battle is between BJP’s Bupathiraju Srinivas Varma, Congress’ K B R Naidu and YSRCP’s Umabalaguduri

15. In Eluru, Putta Mahesh Yadav of TDP, K Sunil Kumar Yadav of YSRCP and Kavuri Lavanya are facing each other

16. In Machilipatnam the battle is between Dr Chandrasekhara Rao of BJP and Balashowry Vallabhaneni of YSRCP

17. In Guntur, the face of TDP is Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who will contest against YSRCP’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah

18. In Narasaraopet, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu is contesting the election on TDP ticket against YSRCP’s Anil Kumar Poluboina aka Anil Kumar Yadav

19. In Ongole, incumbent YSRCP candidate MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is in fray with NDA’s Damacharla Janardhan Rao

20. In Nandyal, the key candidates include Congress’ Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, Byreddy Shabari of TDP and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy of YSRCP

21. In Kurnool, Congress’ P.G.Rampullaiah Yadav, TDP’s Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala and YSRCP’s BY Ramaiah are in fray

22. In Nellore, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy of TDP will battle against Koppula Raju of Congress and Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP

23. In Tirupati (SC) constituency, the incumbent YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy will contest against V Varaprasad of BJP and Chinta Mohan of Congress

24. In Rajampet, a three-way battle is set to unfold between Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy of BJP, Shaik Basheed of Congress, and P V Midhun Reddy of YSRCP

25. In Chittoor (SC) constituency, Daggumalla Prasad Rao of TDP will face Motukur Jagapathi of Congress and Reddeppa. N of YSRCP

Telangana: Polling will be held for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. These are Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam. A by-poll for Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat, which fell vacant due to sudden death of sitting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Lasya Nandita. Candidates from the ruling Congress, BRS, BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are in the fray for the elections in the State.

1. Hyderabad constituency will see a fight between four-time sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi the BJP’s actor-turned politician Madhavi Latha Kompella and Srinivas Yadav Gaddam of the BRS.

2. In Secunderabad Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy is eyeing a second consecutive term and is facing Danam Nagender of the Congress and T Padma Rao Goud of the BRS.

3. Malkajgiri constituency is set for a triangular fight between Sunitha Mahender Reddy of the Congress, who is the wife of former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy against Eatala Rajender of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ragidi Laxma Reddy of the BRS. This constituency was won by CM Revant Reddy in the last parliamentary elections

4. In Karimnagar BJP national general secretary and state unit president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, is hoping for second consecutive win and is pitted against BRS’ Boinapalli Vinod Kumar and Velichala Rajender Rao of the Congress.

5. In Zahirabad Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil who won in the last two general elections as a BRS on a BRS ticket is now contesting from a BJP ticket. . He will face Gali Anilkumar of the BRS while the Congress has nominated Suresh Kumar Shetkar.

Uttar Pradesh: Thirteen seats of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will go in to vote in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. These include Kannauj, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Akbarpur, Bahraich

1. Kannauj: All eyes are set on the electoral battle in this constituency with Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav facing it off with sitting MP Subrat Pathak of the BJP while the BSP has fielded Imran Bin Zafar.

2. Unnao: BJP has fielded incumbent Sakshi Maharaj (Swami Sachidanand Hari Sakshi) from the seat against SP’s Annu Tandon,a former Lok Sabha MP and BSP’s Ashok Kumar Pandey.

3. Shahjahanpur: In this reserved SC constituency, Samajwadi Party is fielding Jyotsana Gond while Arun Kumar Sagar has been fielded by the BJP and Daudram Verma is the BSP candidate.

4. Kanpur: The contest is between BJP’s Ramesh Awasthi, Alok Mishra of the Congress and Kuldeep Bhadauriya of the BSP.

5. In Bahraich, a SC reserved constituency, BJP’s Anand Gond is pitted against SP’s Ramesh Gautam and BSP’s Birjesh.

6. In Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni is seeking a third term from the constituency and he is facing SP’s Utkarsh Verma and the BSP’s Anshay Kalra.

7. In Dhaurahra: BJP’s sitting MP Rekha Verma is facing off against Anand Bhadouria of the SP and the BSP has fielded Shyam Kishore Awasthi.

8. In Sitapur: Congress’ Rakesh Rathore is facing BJP’s Rajesh Verma.

9. In Hardoi BJP’s sitting MP Jai Prakash is pitted against Bhimrao Amedkar

10. In Misrikh, a reserved constituency BJP’s Ashok Rawat, SP’s Sangeeta Rajvanshi and BSP’s BR Ahirwar are in fray.

11. In Farrukhabad BJP’s sitting MP Mukesh Rajput is contesting against SP’s Naval Kishore Kashyap and BSP’s Kranti Pandey.

12. In Etawah, a SC reserved constituency, sitting BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria is contesting against Jitendra Dohare of the SP and Ram Singh Baghel of the BSP.

13 In Akbarpur BJP’s sitting MP Devendra Singh alias Bhole Singh who won in 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls is pitted against SP’s Raja Ram Pal and BSP’s Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi.

Maharashtra: A total of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies–Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed– will be contesting in this phase. With this, all the 48 seats will have voted. BJP-led Mahayuti-NDA alliance is contesting Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA opposition bloc and the

1. Beed: In this intensely contested seat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former State Minister Pankaja Munde the sister of sitting Beed MP Pritam Gopinath Munde. Pankaja, who is the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde is pitted against MVA’s Bajrang Sonawane of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

2. Ahmednagar seat where sitting MP Sujay Vikhe will take on Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke of NCP-(SP).

3. Aurangabad or the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM is facing Chandrakant Khaire of Sena (UBT) and Sandeepan Bhumre of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

4. Shirur: Actor Amol Kolhe, who is the sitting MP from NCP (SP) is facing Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil NCP candidate and former MP.

5. Pune: Murlidhar Mohol from the BJP is facing Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar of the Congress.

6. Jalgaon constituency will feature Smita Wagh representing the BJP and Karan Pawar from the Shiv Sena (SS) faction of the United Bahujan Samaj Party (UBT).

7. Raver: Raksha Nikhil Khadase of the BJP is facing Shriram Patil from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP)

8. Jalna: will see Raosaheb Dadarao Danve of the BJP against Kalyan Kale from the Congress.

9. Nandurbar will witness a fight between Heena Vijaykumar Gavit of the BJP is facing Gowaal K Padavi from Congress.

10. Shirdi: Sadashiv Lokhande Kisan from the Shiv Sena will contest against Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

11. Maval: Sitting MP Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne faces off against Sanjog Bhiku Waghare Patil the Shiv Sena (UBT) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

West Bengal: Eight of the state’s total 42 Lok Sabha seats– Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum–will go into polls in the fourth phase of the ongoing parliamentary elections.

1. Bardhaman Durgapur: Former State BJP president Dilip Ghosh who is the sitting MP from this seat, established in the year 2009 is contesting against Kirti Azad of the Trinamool Congress while the CPI(M) is represented by Sukriti Ghoshal.

2. Asansol: BJP’s Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia is pitted against Trinamool Congress’ actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha and Jahanara Khan of the CPI(M) in this industrial coal belt.

3. Ranagath: Sitting MP Jagannath Sarkar of the BJP is facing Trinamool Congress candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari in this constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste community.

4. Baharampur: Trinamool Congress has put up cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan against the Congress’s five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP’s Nirmal Kumar Saha

5 Krishnanagar: TMC’s Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in December 2023, is contesting against Amrita Roy, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Krishnanagar and the CPI(M) candidate and ex MLA SM Saadi.

6. Bardhaman Purba: TMC’s Sharmila Sarkar is facing Trinamul Congress and BJP candidate and folk singer Asim Sarkar, the MLA from Haringhata in Nadia and Nirab Khan in this constituency that was formed in the year 2009.

7. Bolpur: Sitting MP Asit Kumar Mal from the TMC is pitted against Priya Saha of the BJP and Shyamali Pradhan from the CPI(M).

8. Birbhum: Sitting MP and actor Satabdi Roy of the TMC is contesting against Debtanu Bhattacharya of the BJP and Milton Rashid from the Congress affiliated with the CPI(M) in the India bloc.

Madhya Pradesh: Eight Lok Sabha seats in this State will vote in the polls in the fourth phase of the ongoing elections. polling will be held in the constituencies of Ratlam, Dhar Khargone, Dewas, Ujjain and Mandsaur, Indore and Khandwa. With this phase, voting for all 29 constituencies in the State will conclude.

1. Indore: After Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination at the last minute and joined the BJP, Congress is pushing for a NOTA (None of the above option). BJP has put up its candidate Shakar Lalwani.

2. Ratlam: Former Union Minister and five-term Congress MP Kanjilal Bhuria takes on BJP candidate and district council president Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan who is also the wife of state minister Nagar Singh Chauhan.

3. Ujjain: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s home constituency will see sitting MP Anil Firojiya contesting against Mahesh Parmar of the Congress.

4. Khargone: This seat reserved for the ST will see a face-off between sitting MP Gajendra Patel of the BJP and Porlal Kharte of the Congress.

5. Dhar: Savitri Thakur of the BJP is facing off against Radheshyam Muvel of the Congress in this tribal dominated seat.

6. Dewas: In this seat reserved for the SC, sitting BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki will face off with Congress candidate Rajendra Radhakishan Malviya.

7. Mandsaur: Dilip Singh Gurjar of the Congress is facing sitting MP Sudhir Gupta of the BJP who had won the seat twice earlier in 2014 and in 2019.

8. Khandwa: BJP’s Gyaneshwar Patil is facing Narendra Patel of Congress.

Bihar: Five of the State’s parliamentary constituencies- Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger will vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election

1. Munger: Sitting MP and former Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh is pitted against the Mahagathbandhan candidate Anita Kumari Mahto of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

2. Begusarai: BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh is contesting against the Mahagathbandhan candidate Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

3. Samastipur, a reserved Lok Sabha constituency will see Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), candidate Sambhavi Choudhary contesting against Congress candidate Sunny Hazari.

4. Dharbhanga: BJP’s sitting MP Gopal jee Thakuris pitted agaisnt the Mahagathbandhan candidate , RJD’s Lalit Yadav who is the sitting MLA from Darbhanga Rural Assembly seat.

5. Ujiarpur: BJP has fielded MP and Union Home Minister for State Nityanand Rai against Mahagathbandhan candidate Alok Mehta of the (RJD).

Jharkhand: Four of the total 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Jharkhand going to poll under 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections. These include the reserved constituencies of Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu.

1. In In Singhbhum, BJP candidate Geeta Koda, who recently defected from the Congress is contesting on a BJP ticket against JMM’s Joba Manjhi.

2. In Palamu, two-time sitting MP V D Ram faces RJD candidate representing the INDIA bloc

3. In Khunti, BJP’s sitting MP and Union Minister Arjun Munda, who was the fomer chief minister is facing off with Congress’ Kali Charan Munda.

4. In Lohardaga, BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon agaisnt Congress candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat and JMM’s incumbent Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda, who has entered the fray as an independent.

Odisha: Four of the State’s 21 constituencies will vote in the fourth phase of the general elections. Voting will also take place in 28 of the total 147 Assembly seats in the state tomorrow.

1. Kalahandi: BJP’s Malavika Keshari Deo will face Congress’ Draupadi Majhi.

2. Koraput: Congress has fielded sitting MP Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka and the BJD is fielding Kausalya Hikaka in this constituency.

3. Nabarangpur: In this constituency reserved for ST candidates, Congress’ Bhujabal Majhi is up against Pradeep Kumar Manjhi of the BJD. BJP has nominated Balabhadra Majhi.

4. Berhampur: BJD’s Bhrugu Baxipatra is facing Rasmi Ranjan Pattnaik of the Congress and Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy of the BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir: In the first parliamentary polls since the abrogation of Article 370, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat will see Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, a PDP candidate face off against former minister Aga Ruhullah Mehdi fielded by the National Conference as part of the INDIA bloc. Mohammad Ashraf Mir of the Apni Party is also in the fray. (ANI)