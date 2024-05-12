DPAP will ensure justice to all communities, defeat those sowing discord: Azad

Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad stressed the importance of solidarity among the Gujjar, Kashmiri and Pahari communities.

He criticized both the NC and PDP for exacerbating divisions within these groups, despite their shared heritage and religion.

While addressing the road shows despite rain in Kulgam districts, Azad condemned the divisive tactics aimed at segregating Kashmiris along ethnic lines, noting the parallels with historical divisions between Muslims and Hindus. He urged the electorate to support a party committed to fostering unity and rejecting discrimination.

He cautioned against the exploitation of people by those seeking to sow discord between Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris, vowing to ensure justice for all communities. He said, ‘I’m deeply pained to witness how they initially divided people based on religion, sowing discord between Hindus and Muslims. And now, they’re further fragmenting communities of the same faith. They’ve become the biggest adversaries of these people. If they truly cared, they would unite all communities and prioritize the well-being of everyone, regardless of caste or creed. During my tenure as chief minister, I never discriminated against anyone be it Hindus or Muslims, Paharis, Gujjars, or Kashmiris. It breaks my heart to see these parties, failing in their development efforts, resorting to dividing people. I will never tolerate such actions, neither within my party nor my government. Our commitment remains steadfast to work tirelessly for the betterment of all.

Azad vowed to champion the concerns of the people. Highlighting a concerning trend, he noted the absence of any substantial contribution from MPs of NC or PDP following his retirement. He emphasized the importance of elected representatives actively engaging in parliamentary debates to address the needs of their constituents.

He lamented the silent demeanor of NC and PDP MPs, likening them to mute spectators in Parliament. He urged politicians not to deceive the public, emphasizing the responsibility of elected officials to advocate for the interests of those they represent. Azad expressed dismay over the exploitation of innocent voters who place their trust in leaders only to be let down later. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary performance, citing his own track record as an example.

He questioned the necessity of bringing candidates from other districts to contest seats in South Kashmir, suggesting it reflects a failure on the part of NC MPs to effectively represent their constituents. He stated that if they had raised public issues, there would have been no need for such actions.

He further stated that it’s imperative to reinstate the Roshni scheme, restore statehood, initiate power projects, provide free electricity, ensure land and job protection, and usher in an era of development. He urged the public to support his party in achieving these objectives.

Among others who were present on the occassion were Mohd Amin Bhatt Provincial President Kashmir, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Adv Saleem Parray candidate, Shafiq Shabnam, Shuby Jaan, Zamir Mir and others.(KNS)