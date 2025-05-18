Lone urges govt-corporate partnership to fund damaged border houses

Srinagar, May 17: People’s Conference (PC) President and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Handwara, Sajad Lone has called for the immediate and full compensation of families affected by recent border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following his visit to the border areas, Lone expressed deep concern over the devastating impact on local communities, saying the psychological trauma is as severe as the physical destruction witnessed.

“The border areas of J&K have faced the brunt in terms of massive collateral damage. Houses, shops and other buildings have been destroyed,” Lone stated. “We all went there, and one could sense the feelings of pain and fear. These have been terrible days with families fleeing relentless shelling. The young children are scared as their playfulness is snatched away from them,” he said.

The PC Cheif highlighted the immense challenge of reconstruction facing these families, many of whom lack the resources to rebuild their homes. “It takes a lifetime for a poor man to build a house. That house is gone in the shelling. Who will build it now? Will it take the poor family another lifetime to build a house?” he asked.

Lone said these civilians are victims of a national conflict, not personal disputes. “Their houses were not shelled because of personal enmity but were shelled because their country was at war. The costs of war have to be borne by the country. Why should the costs of war be borne by the poor border residents?” he said.

As a solution, he has proposed the establishment of a temporary institution dedicated to raising funds from both governmental and non-governmental sources, including corporate CSR initiatives.

“My assessment is that the damage runs into crores. If the government has resources, it should pay up. If they don’t have the resources, they should do what it takes to raise the money,” Lone asserted.

Concluding his statement with a pointed remark toward media personalities, Lone suggested: “On a serious note, we should identify the most vocal war mongers in the news room and request them for a month’s salary.”