Abhijeet Jasrotia congratulates Jitendra Singh on his hat-trick

Jammu, June 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Jitendra Singh on achieving a remarkable milestone—securing his third consecutive appointment as a minister in the Modi Cabinet.

“This unprecedented accomplishment underscores Dr Sahib’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving the nation,” Dr Abhijeet said in a statement.

He said Dr Jitendra’s consistent inclusion in the cabinet reflects his outstanding contributions and the trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed in him. “His tenure has been marked by significant progress in various sectors, and his visionary approach continues to inspire and drive positive change across the country,” he said.

Dr Jasrotia commended Dr Singh for his tireless efforts and expressed confidence that his continued leadership will lead to even greater achievements for the nation. He praised Dr Jitendra’s ability to address complex challenges with innovative solutions, ensuring the welfare and development of the people.

“This hat-trick as a minister is a testament to Dr Jitendra Singh’s exceptional capabilities and his dedication to public service. I am confident that under his guidance, we will witness further advancements and a brighter future for our country,” Dr Abhijeet said.