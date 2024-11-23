Politics

Demolition of Kashmiri Pandits’ shops highly condemnable: Tarigami

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Nov 22: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday expressed serious concern over the demolition of shops run by Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the Muthi area of Jammu.
The CPI(M) leader in a statement said the shops, which had been in operation for nearly 30 years, were demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) without prior notice to the occupants. “These migrants were compelled by the circumstances to leave the valley and had to work hard to earn their livelihood,” he said.
Tarigami urged the administration to provide relief and rehabilitation for the affected shop owners, ensuring their livelihood is not jeopardized. He appealed to the government to intervene and ensure that shops are reconstructed enabling the affected shop owners to earn their livelihood.

You Might Also Like

Soz greets people on Shab-e-Qadar observance

Special Revision Camps of Panchayat Electoral Rolls held across Kulgam

Dr Farooq, Omar pay glowing tributes to July 13 martyrs 

Every intellectual appreciates Modi govt’s public welfare initiatives: Koul

Northeast to host first-ever International Science Festival: Dr Jitendra

Share This Article
Previous Article Apni Party leaders visit Kashmiri Pandits after JDA shop demolitions
Next Article BJP slams NC govt for ‘ignoring’ local languages in lecturer advertisement
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

BJP slams NC govt for ‘ignoring’ local languages in lecturer advertisement
Politics
Apni Party leaders visit Kashmiri Pandits after JDA shop demolitions
Politics
NC leaders distribute relief to Rainawari fire victims
Politics
Congress demands JPC probe into Adani Group bribery allegations
Politics