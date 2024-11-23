Demolition of Kashmiri Pandits’ shops highly condemnable: Tarigami

Srinagar, Nov 22: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday expressed serious concern over the demolition of shops run by Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the Muthi area of Jammu.

The CPI(M) leader in a statement said the shops, which had been in operation for nearly 30 years, were demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) without prior notice to the occupants. “These migrants were compelled by the circumstances to leave the valley and had to work hard to earn their livelihood,” he said.

Tarigami urged the administration to provide relief and rehabilitation for the affected shop owners, ensuring their livelihood is not jeopardized. He appealed to the government to intervene and ensure that shops are reconstructed enabling the affected shop owners to earn their livelihood.