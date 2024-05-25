Breaking

Lok Sabha Polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 35.61 % voter turnout till 1 pm

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: Continuing the spirit of high participation in earlier five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency are overwhelmingly thronging the nearest polling stations to cast their ballots.

The voters, braving the extreme hot weather, are queuing up enthusiastically to exercise their franchise while understanding the power of voting in transforming their lives.

Till 1 pm, 35.61 % polling was recorded in all polling stations of the PC amid elaborate arrangements in place for the voters and the election staff.

 

You Might Also Like

Lady Among Four Persons Injured After Clashes Erupted Between Two Groups At Polling Station In Poonch

No significant weather activity expected in J&K till May 31: MeT

Lok Sabha polls : Anantnag-Rajouri PC registers 23.34% voter turnout till 11 am

LS polls: West Bengal records 16.64 pc voter turnout till 9 am, Uttar Pradesh at 12.33 pc

Lok Sabha polls: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Delhi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lok Sabha election is to elect PM, country’s leader should be able to project India’s strength in international arena: PM Modi
Next Article Lady Among Four Persons Injured After Clashes Erupted Between Two Groups At Polling Station In Poonch
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Lok Sabha election is to elect PM, country’s leader should be able to project India’s strength in international arena: PM Modi
Developing Story
“Vote for your rights, future of family,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Developing Story
Voting begins in Anantnag, Mehbooba Mufti protests, alleges “Workers being locked up in police stations”
Breaking
JK BJP President Raina casts his vote in Rajouri, says “People coming out to vote in large numbers”
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.