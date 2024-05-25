Lok Sabha Polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 35.61 % voter turnout till 1 pm

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: Continuing the spirit of high participation in earlier five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency are overwhelmingly thronging the nearest polling stations to cast their ballots.

The voters, braving the extreme hot weather, are queuing up enthusiastically to exercise their franchise while understanding the power of voting in transforming their lives.

Till 1 pm, 35.61 % polling was recorded in all polling stations of the PC amid elaborate arrangements in place for the voters and the election staff.