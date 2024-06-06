Breaking

Alok Kumar gets Addl Charge of Admin Secy SED

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday assigned additional charge of Administrative Secretary School Education Department to Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

As per the govt order, “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

The order reads, the officer shall take up the charge of the post upon relinquishing of the charge by Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS (AGMUT: 2012).

