Developing Story

Lok Sabha election is to elect PM, country’s leader should be able to project India’s strength in international arena: PM Modi

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
ANI_20240524080

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the INDIA alliance of being “communal, casteist and dynastic” and said the country needs a Prime Minister who can project the power of this strong country on the world stage.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said the Lok Sabha election is not only for electing MPs but the Prime Minister of the country.

“The election is to elect the country’s Prime Minister. Your vote is so powerful that it is going to elect PM. How should be India’s Prime Minister? The Prime Minister should be such that he is able to project the capability of this strong country before the world,” he said.

BJP leaders have repeatedly said that the country’s esteem has risen in the world in ten years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. PM Modi is seeking straight third term in office.

PM Modi said that while he is working round the clock, the opposition parties are busy abusing him.

“…In these 2024 elections, on one hand, there is Modi who is working hard for all of you 24 hours, and on the other hand, there is the INDI alliance who lies to you. On one hand, there is Modi is busy 24 hours and seven days in making India Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. On one side there is Modi who is working 24X7 to build a developed India by 2047, who is working 20×7 to build a self-reliant India. On the other hand, there is this INDI alliance, which has no work…this INDI alliance is busy abusing Modi,” he said.

He alleged that leaders of INDIA always keep their families ahead. “These people of INDI alliance are communal, casteist, dynasts,” he said.
PM Modi also took a dig at RJD over its election symbol.

“This is the era of LED bulbs and people in Bihar are roaming around with a lantern. This is a lantern that lights up just one house. This lantern has spread darkness all over Bihar,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases and will conclude on June 1. The sixth phase voting is taking place on Saturday. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

Will initiate process to hold J&K assembly polls ‘very soon’: ECI

“Vote for your rights, future of family,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

JK BJP President Raina casts his vote in Rajouri, says “People coming out to vote in large numbers”

“Democracy thrives when people are engaged” says PM Modi, urges voters to come out and vote in large numbers

Lok Sabha polls: 889 candidates in fray across 58 constituencies in Phase 6

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article No significant weather activity expected in J&K till May 31: MeT
Next Article Lok Sabha Polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 35.61 % voter turnout till 1 pm
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 44.88% voter turnout till 3 pm
Breaking
Lady Among Four Persons Injured After Clashes Erupted Between Two Groups At Polling Station In Poonch
Breaking
Lok Sabha Polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 35.61 % voter turnout till 1 pm
Breaking
No significant weather activity expected in J&K till May 31: MeT
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.