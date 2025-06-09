Eleven years of Modi government marked by propaganda, lack of accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government over the train accident in Maharashtra on Monday, saying it was celebrating its 11 years in office when the reality of the country is coming from Mumbai, where “several people lost their lives after falling from a train”.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that 11 years of Modi government have been “without accountability or change” but only about “propaganda”.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that instead of talking of the present, the BJP government is “selling dreams of 2047”.

“While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of ‘service’, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train. Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Eleven years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda. Who will see what the country is facing today? I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

Eight passengers travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, officials from Central Railways said on Monday.

The accident, which occurred on the Down/Fast Line, disrupted local train services. According to Central Railways, the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd on the train.

“Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane’s Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident,” Central Railways said in a statement.

The Modi-led NDA government is marking the completion of 11 years in office. Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in his first term on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9 last year.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in a survey on the NaMo App regarding India’s growth journey over the past 11 years.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi shared a link to the portal and encouraged people to share their views through the ‘Jan Man Survey’ available on the app.

“Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva,” the post read. (ANI)