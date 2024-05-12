Election teams reach all 260 Polling Stations across Ganderbal

In a significant stride towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, election teams have been successfully deployed to all 260 polling stations across Ganderbal, part of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, going to polls on 13 May, 2024.

Under the meticulous supervision of the District Election Officer (DEO) Ganderbal, Shyambir, the process of dispatching of Poll Parties from two Dispatch cum Receipt Centres (DCRCs) established at Degree College Ganderbal for 18-Ganderbal Assembly Constituency and PTS Manigam for 17-Kangan Assembly Constituency was conducted successfully.

The district has 260 polling stations including 155 in Ganderbal Assembly Constituency and 105 in Kangan Assembly Constituency.

Comprehensive arrangements were made for departure of polling parties, encompassing vehicles, seating arrangements, refreshments, and security measures.

The District Election Officer, accompanied by SSP Sandeep Gupta, conducted visits to both the centers. They interacted with polling parties, urging them to adhere to Election Commission guidelines diligently and execute their assigned tasks with dedication and integrity.

The deployment of polling parties marks a crucial step in the electoral process, ensuring that democratic exercise proceeds smoothly and efficiently.

Pertinently, district administration has established special polling stations on identified locations across district to cater to a wide range of needs of individuals with disabilities, elderly citizens, women, which offer tailored services ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote in a manner that is convenient and accessible to them.