Joint Dir SED reviews arrangements for foundation laying of new DIET of excellence

Budgam, Apr 22: The Joint Director of the School Education Department for Central Kashmir and SCERT-Kashmir Division, Syed Shabir Ahmad (KAS), on Tuesday visited the Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School Beerwah and DIET Beerwah to review the arrangements for laying the foundation for the new DIET of excellence.

He also visited the DIET Beerwah, where a review meeting was conducted to review the preparation for laying the foundation for the new DIET of excellence awarded to DIET Beerwah. The concerned executive engineers from the R & B Division, Beerwah, also attended this meeting, informing the joint director about their preparation for the event.

He instructed the principal of DIET Beerwah and concerned officials from the R&B division Beerwah to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth function to be held on the eve of laying of foundation stone.

Joint Director also inspected the academic environments, infrastructure and the staff strength at girls and boys higher secondaries at Beerwah. He also advised the principals and lecturers, masters and teachers to use modern methods of teaching, artificial intelligence and smart boards to make their teaching and learning process attractive and empower the students with 21st-century skills.

The principals from both the higher secondaries demand rationalisation of staff and fulfilment of the subject-specific teachers in the fields of mathematics and language subjects. The Joint Director assured that necessary steps would be taken to fulfil the requirements of both the higher secondaries on a priority basis.