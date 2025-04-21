LG Sinha, CM Abdullah express grief over loss of lives in Ramban

Jammu, Apr 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash-floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives due to the flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Adding, “District administration, SDRF, rescue teams are on the job to ensure swift rescue and relief. All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the tragedy. “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans,” he said.

“For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas,” the chief minister added.