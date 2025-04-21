Top Stories

LG Sinha, CM Abdullah express grief over loss of lives in Ramban

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, Apr 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash-floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban.
“Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives due to the flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
Adding, “District administration, SDRF, rescue teams are on the job to ensure swift rescue and relief. All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the tragedy. “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans,” he said.
“For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas,” the chief minister added.

 

You Might Also Like

India’s defence imports drops, record exports show innovation commitment: LG

Drug trafficking: 45 booked under PSA in 175 NPDS in twin dists of north Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri poll prep: Observer pushes for voter engagement

Learning spaces must go beyond classroom: LG

Omar meets Sitharaman ahead of union budget presentation

Share This Article
Previous Article All educational institutions to remain closed in Kashmir & Ramban today
Next Article Flash floods wreak devastation in Ramban, 3 killed
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Flash floods wreak devastation in Ramban, 3 killed
Top Stories
All educational institutions to remain closed in Kashmir & Ramban today
Top Stories
Omar Abdullah slams operational chaos after IndiGo flight diversion
Top Stories
Dy CM visits cloudburst affected areas of Ramban
Jammu