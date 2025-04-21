All educational institutions to remain closed in Kashmir & Ramban today

Srinagar, Apr 20: The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Sunday ordered the suspension of class work for all government and private schools across the Kashmir division. The order directed the suspension of classwork on Monday, 21, 04, 2025. This decision is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, Div Com stated.

The official order reads, “In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions & as a precautionary measure, all the government and private schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on 21-04-2025. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend to their duties as usual.

In this regard the Minister of Education, Sakina ltoo, on her official X account, stated, “Due to the ongoing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided to suspend classwork in all schools across the valley for one day tomorrow (21st April). This decision is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

Meanwhile , the authorities in Ramban district said that all educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges, and technical education facilities, will remain closed on Monday, 21, 04, 2025, due to adverse weather conditions. On his official account X, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban stated, “Due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall leading to flash floods, all government and private schools, colleges, and technical education institutions in Ramban district will remain closed on April 21, 2025.”