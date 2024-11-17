Breaking

J&K CM expresses grief on demise of Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Professor Wahid Ahmad Qureshi, former Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah said, Wahid sahib was a remarkable individual who excelled in various roles, from philosopher to administrator. However, his unwavering dedication to the academic field will always be his most enduring legacy.

“He fearlessly worked towards revolutionizing higher education, emphasizing the importance of quality research and enhancing administrative efficiency in every institution he served”, Omar Abdullah said.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Professor Wahid’s impact will continue to inspire future generations in their pursuit of excellence. Allah (SWT) marhoom ki Magfirat Kare, Ameen”, he said.

